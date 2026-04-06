Himanta Sarma Calls Congress Documents on Wife 'Fabricated'

Guwahati, April 6 — Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma hit back hard on Sunday against Congress leader Pawan Khera's allegations, calling the documents circulated against his family "fabricated" and part of a "malicious propaganda campaign."
In a post on X, Sarma said the documents contain "glaring inconsistencies" pointing to "crude and poorly executed digital manipulation."
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The Chief Minister listed several specific discrepancies he said exposed the documents as forgeries.
He noted that his surname was spelled "Sarma" in the documents instead of the official "Sharma." He also flagged that the photograph used appeared to be a publicly available image rather than a standard biometric capture.
On the alleged UAE identity document, Sarma cited inconsistencies in the ID number sequence that did not match expected year-of-birth patterns. He also pointed out a nationality mismatch — the printed section reportedly listed Egypt, while the machine-readable zone (MRZ) reflected a different country code entirely.
For the alleged Antigua and Barbuda passport, he noted a discrepancy between the printed expiry date and the MRZ. In the case of the Egyptian passport, he flagged spelling errors — including "Egyptiann" — and incorrect Arabic references.
Sarma also questioned a property title deed being circulated, stating its QR code does not resolve to any authentic record.
Speaking to reporters on Sunday evening, Sarma said the Government of India had already reached out to UAE authorities.
"The UAE government has confirmed that the UAE passport in the name of Riniki Bhuyan Sarma is a fake one," he said.
He added that verification regarding the alleged passports from Antigua & Barbuda and Egypt is currently underway, and the facts would be known soon.
"These inconsistencies strongly indicate possible fabrication or digital manipulation. Truth will prevail," Sarma asserted, warning that those spreading misinformation would be held accountable.
He also said Khera's "campaign of falsehood is nearing its end" and alleged the Congress leader could face legal consequences.
The controversy began after Khera held a press conference in New Delhi, calling it one of the most significant political revelations in independent India's history.
Khera alleged that Riniki Bhuyan Sharma holds three valid, non-expired passports from three different countries. According to him, these include a UAE Golden Card issued in Abu Dhabi on March 14, 2022, valid until 2027; an Antigua and Barbuda passport issued on August 26, 2021, valid until 2031; and an Egyptian passport issued on February 13, 2022, valid until 2029.
"How can an Indian national hold passports of three different countries?" Khera asked, noting that Indian law does not permit dual citizenship. He demanded to know whether Riniki Bhuyan Sharma had renounced Indian citizenship.
Khera further alleged that the CM's wife owns property in Dubai's Al Barsha South area, referring to a title deed dated August 8, 2022. He claimed the property details — including plot number, building number, and floor — were not disclosed in the Chief Minister's election affidavit.
He also pointed to a company in the US state of Wyoming called "Riniki Bhuyan Sharma Asset Collective LLC," listed in official records as HRinikiNandi LLC, which he claimed includes members of the CM's family.
Khera alleged that company documents show a budget of approximately USD 3,467 crore, with around Rs 52,000 crore earmarked for distribution among family members, and questioned the source of such funds.
He noted that Wyoming is frequently used for company registrations due to its lack of state income tax and strong asset privacy provisions.
Khera said the Congress party would take the matter to the Election Commission and, if necessary, the courts. He also said the issue would be raised directly with the people of Assam ahead of the April 9 elections.
He urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to initiate an investigation and clarify whether a Special Investigation Team would be constituted.
The CM, for his part, has made clear he intends to fight back — legally and publicly.