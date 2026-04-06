Himanta Sarma Calls Congress Documents on Wife 'Fabricated'

The Chief Minister listed several specific discrepancies he said exposed the documents as forgeries.

He noted that his surname was spelled "Sarma" in the documents instead of the official "Sharma." He also flagged that the photograph used appeared to be a publicly available image rather than a standard biometric capture.

On the alleged UAE identity document, Sarma cited inconsistencies in the ID number sequence that did not match expected year-of-birth patterns. He also pointed out a nationality mismatch — the printed section reportedly listed Egypt, while the machine-readable zone (MRZ) reflected a different country code entirely.

For the alleged Antigua and Barbuda passport, he noted a discrepancy between the printed expiry date and the MRZ. In the case of the Egyptian passport, he flagged spelling errors — including "Egyptiann" — and incorrect Arabic references.

Sarma also questioned a property title deed being circulated, stating its QR code does not resolve to any authentic record.