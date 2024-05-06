Road mishap claims one at Sootea in Assam

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: In a tragic road accident that took place at Sootea on Saturday evening one truck driver identified as Naseed Ali who originally hailed from Udalguri, BTAD died on the spot while his truck bearing registration number AS 01 GC 1779 swerved and hit the under-construction concrete Ghiladhari bridge on the eastern part of Sootea on NH 15. According to information, a ladden truck heading from Tezpur side to Biswanath Chariali swerved down to the river side where the huge rallings of the concrete bridge were placed and hit with brute force. It is to be mention here due to slow pace of four-lane road construction from Jamugurihat to Gohpur many road accidents have taken place and many people have lost their valuable lives. Road accidents have become a common phenomenon at Jamugurihat, Sootea and Biswanath Chariali area at present.

The construction work of the four-lane road ended at the western end of the Ghiladhari river and the commuting vehicles have to cross the river from a single concrete bridge. No distinct road sign and diversion signs have been installed in both ends of the bridge. The new driver who passes through the road doesn't even know that the road has ended and have to cross the river through a single lane. Due to the negligence of the construction company, frequent road accidents take place in this area. The local people have urged the local administration to take up the issue as early as possible.

