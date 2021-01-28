Road safety awareness programme held in West Karbi Anglong

A CORRESPONDENT



DONGKAMUKAM: Along with the rest of the country, as part of the National Road Safety Month, 2021, a public awareness campaign on road signs and markings was held at Satgaon near Don Bosco, West Karbi Anglong. The Ministry of Road and Transport has organized a month-long awareness programme from January 18 to February 17. This programme was organized by PWD Baithalangso Road division Donkamukam. Executive Engineer, PWD Boithalangso Division Donkamukam, Abhijit Shome, Assistant Engineer Dipak Das and others attended the programme. EE Shome said that earlier, the National Safety Programme had been a week-long programme but from this year, the central ministry had enhanced the program,e to a month. "80,000 people get killed yearly in India, and India's contribution to the world death rate index in accident-related deaths is 13 per cent," EE Shome said.

