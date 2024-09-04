Rohingya Youth Apprehended Crossing Indo-Bangla Border, Reveals Smuggling and Refugee Camp Backstory

Silchar: Despite strict vigil at the Indo-Bangla border, influx of Bangladeshi did not seem to stop as local people apprehended a Rohingya youth who crossed the border on Sunday night. The 20 years old Mostafa Kamal was nabbed at Talkargrant in West Katigorah on Monday. Kamal confessed that he had entered India illegally paying Rs 15 thousand to a Bangladeshi person who helped him crossing the border at Ratacherra area of Meghalaya. Police recovered an identity card from Kamal which confirmed that he was an inmate of Rohingya camp at Balukhali in Bangladesh. Kamal said, his parents entered Bangladesh from Myanmar in 2011 and took shelter in refugee camp where the Rohingyas had to live a miserable life. Seeking a livelihood he left the camp and entered India to move to Delhi where he was promised a job.

Also Read: Indian Army Hosts Free Medical Camps in Remote Tinsukia Villages Under ‘Operation Sadbhavana’

Also Watch :