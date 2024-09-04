Indian Army Hosts Free Medical Camps in Remote Tinsukia Villages Under ‘Operation Sadbhavana’

DOOMDOOMA: Demonstrating its dedication to social welfare, the Indian Army conducted two free medical camps under ‘Operation Sadbhavana’ in two remote villages of Dirak, Kailashpur and Hahkhat in Tinsukia district on Sunday and Monday respectively.

A team of seven doctors including four from Bar- Dirak, Kakpather and Kailashpur Primary Health Centers and three from the Indian Army, as well as several nurses and medical workers from the civil health sector provided medical services to the local villagers in these two camps. The camps provided health check-ups, counselling and free medicines to the patients. A total of 1,150 villagers of different age groups underwent health check-ups at the two medical camps.

