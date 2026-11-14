Romi Meitei’s Whispers of the Shadow Selected for 31st IFFK

Guwahati: Manipuri filmmaker Romi Meitei’s feature film Whispers of the Shadow (Nashon Pikna) has been selected for the Indian Cinema Now section of the 31st International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK), opening the way for its world premiere. The Kerala State Chalachitra Academy announced the selection on Friday, November 13, 2026, ahead of the December 11–18 festival in Thiruvananthapuram.

The Kerala State Chalachitra Academy selected Whispers of the Shadow (Nashon Pikna) for the Indian Cinema Now section, which features seven films at the 31st International Film Festival of Kerala.

The selection gives the Manipuri feature an opportunity to have its world premiere at the festival. The announcement, dated November 13, places Romi Meitei’s film among the Indian productions featured in this section.

The Academy, the organizing body and selecting authority under the Government of Kerala, made the selection ahead of the festival's December programme.

Running for 95 minutes, Whispers of the Shadow explores power, greed and the struggles faced by Manipuri artists.

The film brings these themes into a feature-length narrative directed by Romi Meitei. Its selection for the Indian Cinema Now section will introduce the film to festival audiences through its planned world premiere. The supplied selection information does not include further details about the storyline or individual characters.

Romi Meitei serves as the film's director and one of its co-producers. Dr. Thangjam Dhabali is the other co-producer. Babina Groups and Thangarakpa Living Frames are the production houses associated with the project.

The film features four named cast members: Manda Leima, Pradan, Adison Yumkhaibam and Soma Laishram. The selection information does not provide individual character descriptions or further details about the performers' roles.

The 31st International Film Festival of Kerala is scheduled to take place from December 11 to 18, 2026, in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. Ravindar Elias is the festival director of the 31st IFFK. The festival will provide the platform for the planned world premiere of Whispers of the Shadow.

The Indian Cinema Now selection includes seven films, placing Meitei's feature among the titles chosen for this section.

Following its premiere at the 31st IFFK, the creators intend to submit Whispers of the Shadow to other international film festivals.

This would take the film beyond its initial festival screening and offer opportunities for further international festival exposure. No additional festival selections or screening dates have been announced in the supplied information.

The official selection details also contain no verbatim statements from Meitei, the producers or Academy officials. Therefore, no direct quotations have been included in this report.