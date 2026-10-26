Assamese film ‘Hridoy Bhuchitra’ selected for Jaipur Film Festival

Assamese film Hridoy Bhuchitra - A Map of Heart, a full-length narrative feature directed by Dr Mukul Kumar Sarma, has been selected for the Jaipur International Film Festival, scheduled from January 8 to 12 in Jaipur.

Produced under Pitambar Productions, the film has already won a gold award at the International Independent Film Awards in the USA. It has also been selected for the New Filmmakers New York 2026 Film Festival, where it is being screened online from October 1 to 31.

The film is based on Dr Sarma's popular Assamese biography Hridoy Bhuchitra, published by Purbayon Publication, Guwahati. The book is included in the Gender and Sexuality Studies syllabi for undergraduate and postgraduate English courses at Sibsagar University. Dr Sarma and Bhaskarjyoti Das wrote the screenplay.

Dr Sarma, an associate professor of English at Bapujee College and an activist and writer on gender and queer rights, said the Jaipur selection was an honour for Assam's queer community, as the film explores the often-stigmatised romantic relationships of gender and sexual minorities.

Swagata Bharali plays a gender non-binary transgender protagonist, marking a first for Assamese cinema, according to Dr Sarma. Bhaskar Baruah portrays a queer male character, while Nishiranjan K Mallika plays a transgender college student facing fear and discrimination.

The film also features Mukul, Ankita Baruah, Pratibha Choudhury and several other actors. Dr Sarma composed its song, sung by Mukul, with music arranged by Biraj Barman. Aparajith Sris composed the background score, while Nandan handled cinematography.

Edited by Mrinmay Bora, the film is scheduled for release next year. Dr Sarma hopes it will raise awareness among parents, teachers and couples about the challenges faced by queer youth, stated a press release.

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