Rotary Club of Dibrugarh Brings Navratri Cheer with Donation to Cancer Centre

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: Marking the auspicious occasion of the first day of Navratri, the Rotary Club of Dibrugarh undertook a humanitarian initiative by donating essential rations and other supplies to Deepshikha Cancer Care in Jiban Phukan Nagar, Dibrugarh, for the benefit of cancer patients and their attendants. The initiative aimed to support and bring comfort to those undergoing cancer treatment, reflecting the spirit of compassion, generosity and service associated with the festival of Navratri. The donation was intended to benefit 12 patients, 12 attendants and four staff members at the centre.

Club members also contributed essential supplies to meet the needs of the beneficiaries.

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