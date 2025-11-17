Rotary youth leadership Talent Search Award Concludes in Bongaigaon

OUR CORRESPONDENT

BONGAIGAON: The Rotary Club of Bongaigaon organized a three-day Rotary Youth Leadership Talent Search Award (RAILA) programme at Terapanth Bhawan, which concluded on Sunday. A total of 41 students from schools across Guwahati, Bongaigaon, Basugaon, Jogighopa, and Dhaligaon participated in the event.

The workshop featured yoga training, quiz, debate, and public speaking competitions along with cultural performances. Soumyadeep Sanyal from DPS Dhaligaon won the Best Youth Leader Award, while Vidisha Das and Aditya Singh were awarded second and third place respectively.

The closing ceremony was attended by Rotary Club President Ranjit Kumar Barman and other dignitaries. The programme was led by RAILA President Pradip Kumar Das.

