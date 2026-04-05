Rousing welcome for Abhay Das after World Junior Wushu Championship medal win

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: Abhay Das, son of Amar Das and Pampta Das, residents of Khatowal Gaon of Sootea, represented India in the World Junior Wushu Championship held in China recently. The junior Wushu player participated in three events and won a medal for his country. On his arrival on Saturday, a large number of people welcomed the junior player from Jamugurihat to Sootea and to his home with a rally. Representatives of various organizations and individuals accorded a warm felicitation to the junior player who has brought laurels to his motherland, state, and to the greater Naduar area.

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