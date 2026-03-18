9-foot python rescued from sootea residence, handed over to forest officials

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: ’Sarpa Bandhab’ Niranjan Das on Tuesday rescued a giant python from the house of one Pranab Phukan, a resident of Gereki under Sootea police station. According to information, the family members spotted the python in the backyard of the house and immediately informed Niranjan Das, a known snake rescuer of the locality. Niranjan reached the house and rescued the 9-feet-long snake weighing approximately 10 kg. Later on, he handed over the snake to the designated officials of the Biswanath Wildlife Division.

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