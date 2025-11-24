Royal Bengal Tiger bones recovered in Biswanath; Five accused detained

A CORRESPONDENT

BISWANATH CHARIALI: In a major breakthrough at Biswanath wildlife division under Kaziranga Tiger Reserve, bones of a Royal Bengal tiger were recovered from the possession of one Depen Pegu from Simaluguri Baligaon under Gohpur co-district.

During the operation of Eastern Range, Gamaria and Crime Investigation Range, Panibharal of BWL division, 5 accused persons were also detained on November 22. The accused persons were identified as Eilaram Doley, Ripun Pegu, Kerani Kaman, Pulish Kutum, and Depen Pegu.

They were reportedly trying to sell the wild animal trophy and were allegedly in contact with past offenders of rhino poaching. Investigation is ongoing.

