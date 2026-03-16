Rs 100 Crore AMRUT 2.0 Water Supply Project for Haflong Gets Bhoomi Poojan at Lal Field

The Bhoomi Poojan ceremony for the Haflong Town Water Supply Project under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) 2.0 was held on Sunday at Lal Field in Haflong, marking a significant step toward strengthening drinking water infrastructure in the hill town.

The programme was organised by the Department of Housing and Urban Affairs, Government of Assam.

AMRUT Mission Director Samprity Goswami said the project is estimated to cost approximately Rs 100 crore and will have the capacity to generate around 7 million litres of water per day — significantly improving the availability of safe drinking water for residents of Haflong.

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