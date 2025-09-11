Rs 100-Crore Formalin Project at Boitamari Begins commercial operations

OUR CORRESPONDENT

BONGAIGAON: The newly-set up Formalin Project at Boitamari’s Dakhinabari village in Bongaigaon district, under Assam Petrochemicals Limited (APL), has begun its first commercial sales on Wednesday. Built at a cost of over Rs 100 crore, the plant has a daily production capacity of 200 metric tonnes. Formalin is produced from methanol, which is transported from APL’s Namrup unit.

Inaugurating the first dispatch, 150 MT of formalin was exported in five tankers to Bhutan and West Bengal. APL Chairman Bikul Chandra Deka said that the product would be supplied across India and exported to Bangladesh, Nepal, and Bhutan, with plans for river-route exports to Bangladesh. A transport hub is also being developed at the project site for future exports.

