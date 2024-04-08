Rs. 1.25 lakh seized in Jagiroad, besides liquor in Morigaon district of Assam

OUR CORRESPONDENT

JAGIROAD: The flying squad of Jagiroad Assembly constituency under Nagaon LS constituency seized Rs 1,25,000 in cash from a man near Kholabhua camp under Mayang police station in the Morigaon district on April 5. The flying squad seized 22.38 litres of Indian-made foreign liquor and 7.8 litres of beer worth Rs 30,180 from a woman in Tarabari (Kathani) under the Laharighat Assembly constituency.

As per the Election Commission’s directives, if a candidate, any agent of the candidate, or any party worker is found to be carrying more than Rs 50,000 in cash or drugs, liquor, weapons, or gifts worth more than Rs 10,000, such items will be confiscated. The public is also required to carry appropriate documents to carry amounts exceeding Rs. 50,000. It is stated in a press release issued by the Morigaon Election District Campaign Cell.

