Rs 27 lakh worth cables stolen from Tata Semiconductor Project in Jagiroad, five arrested

OUR CORRESPONDENT

JAGIROAD: Cables worth Rs 27 lakh were stolen from the under-construction Tata Semiconductor Project in Jagiroad on Monday night. In this connection, police arrested five persons identified as Abul Hussain, Dildar Hussain, Zakir Hussain, Nurjamal Haque, and Rafiq Ali. Police also recovered 35 drums of CCTV camera cables and computer UPSes from the robbers. The notorious thieves had been active in the area since the Nagaon Paper Mill was located at the site earlier.

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