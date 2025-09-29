Rs 40 lakh stolen in Simaluguri; police nab driver with Rs 14.73 lakh

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: A daring theft took place in Simaluguri town where Rs 40 lakh was stolen from the house of businessman Bikash Kumar on Friday morning. The thief took advantage of the absence of family members and stole the money.

The Simaluguri police station, led by Officer-in-Charge Manoranjan Rajkhowa, Sub-Inspector Bedanta Buragohain, and Nazira Co-District Police Superintendent Tushar Desai, launched an investigation into the case. After conducting a probe, the police arrested driver Bitu Gogoi from Abhaypuria, Simaluguri.

During the investigation, it was revealed that one Bikran Josowal, and an unidentified person stole Rs 40 lakh and handed over Rs 14.73 lakh to driver Bitu Gogoi. The driver had hidden the money in a tea garden near his house. The police have recovered Rs 14.73 lakh, but the remaining amount is yet to be recovered.

The police are still investigating the case and have not yet apprehended Bikran Josowal and the unidentified person involved in the theft.

