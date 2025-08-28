Sivasagar: Thief arrested with stolen motorcycle at Amguri

A CORRESPONDENT

GAURISAGAR: Amguri police in Sivasagar arrested a thief with a stolen motorcycle in the heart of Amguri town on Tuesday night. According to sources, on that night a police patrolling team of Amguri stopped a bike rider coming from Jhanji on NH-61 at around 1:30 PM. He was identified as Lakshyajyoti Khargharia (28 years) alias Maina, a dreaded bike lifter, who the police had been searching for since a long time.

Lakshyajyoti, a resident of Namti Khemdaipukhuri village under Haluating police station in Sivasagar district, confessed during police interrogation that he had stolen a Hero Splendor motorcycle bearing registration no AS03R9037 from Jorhat city on Tuesday.

Lakshyajyoti was arrested by the Amguri police and handed over to the Jorhat police, after which a case has been registered under Section 305 (B) of the BNS Act under No. 449/2025 at Jorhat Sadar police station. Notably, a good number of cases are registered in various police stations in Assam against the dreaded thief.

