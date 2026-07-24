Rs 5-Crore Small Savings Bank Scam: 3,000 Depositors Petition Assam CM for Probe, Refund

A CORRESPONDENT

AZARA: The long-running crisis surrounding the Small Savings Bank operating under the Rani Bholagaon Gaon Panchayat Samabai Samiti Ltd. at Barihat under Palasbari revenue circle in Kamrup district took a fresh turn on Tuesday after more than 3,000 aggrieved depositors submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, seeking a high-level investigation into the alleged misappropriation of nearly Rs 5 crore and immediate steps to recover their hard-earned savings.

The memorandum was submitted to the chief minister on Tuesday during his visit to the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Guwahati, where he inaugurated the first academic session of the institute’s inaugural MBA batch.

In their representation, the depositors alleged that the Small Savings Bank, functioning under the Rani Bholagaon Gaon Panchayat Samabai Samiti Ltd., had collected deposits from thousands of customers over several years by assuring them that their money would remain safe and earn attractive returns.

However, they claimed that they later discovered that nearly Rs 5 crore of depositors’ money had allegedly been misappropriated.

The depositors specifically alleged that Siraj Ali, the former President of the Rani Bholagaon Gaon Panchayat Samabai Samiti Ltd., along with certain former and serving office-bearers and employees associated with the Small Savings Bank, was involved in the alleged financial irregularities.

According to the memorandum, the alleged misappropriation has affected more than 3,000 depositors, many of whom are senior citizens, widows, daily wage earners, farmers, and economically weaker families who had invested their lifetime savings in the institution. The depositors stated that they are now facing severe financial hardship as they have been unable to withdraw their money despite repeated requests.

An FIR lodged at Palasbari police station in 2026 names Siraj Ali, along with Dipak Kalita, Digen Kalita, Manager Arunima Das, Cashier Mitali Das, and Ritumani Talukdar, alleging criminal breach of trust, cheating, criminal conspiracy, and misappropriation of depositors’ funds. The complainants have sought a detailed investigation and legal action against all those allegedly responsible.

Seeking the chief minister’s intervention, the depositors demanded a high-level independent inquiry into the alleged financial scam, immediate recovery of the missing funds, refund of the entire amount to all depositors, and stringent legal action against those found guilty.

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