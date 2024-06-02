Rs 5.05 Crore Scandal Rocks Mangaldai Civil Hospital: Block Accounts Manager Arrested, Officials Under Scrutiny

MANGALDAI: A Rs 5.05 crore scandal under National Health Mission in Mangaldai Civil Hospital in Darrang district has rocked the district. The Police on the basis of the FIR lodged by Additional District Commissioner Gopal Sharma has registered a case at Mangaldai Police Station vide number 147/2024 under section 406/408/409/420 of Indian Penal Code and arrested Bhaben Deka, the erring Block Accounts Manager of NHM-cum-Accountant of Mangaldai Civil Hospital.

“On the basis of several complaints received from various sources relating to the misuse and embezzlement of funds committed by the Accountant of Mangaldai Civil Hospital along with the authorities of Mangaldai Civil Hospital in the year 2022-2023 and 2023-2024, Additional District Commissioner Gopal Sharma was asked to conduct an inquiry assisted by Karuna Das in charge Assistant Director of Audit (Local Fund),” said District Commissioner Munindra Nath Ngatey while talking to ‘The Sentinel’ on Saturday.

“As gross irregularities and misappropriation of government funds was detected in the records maintained by the erring Block Accounts Manager, Additional District Commissioner Gopal Sharma had lodged an FIR at Mangaldai Police Station on May 27 and the police arrested the accused Block Accounts Manager Bhaben Deka,” added District Commissioner Munindra Nath Ngatey.

In the FIR, it has been alleged that no approval from the Drawing and Disbursing Officer (DDO) was obtained in the funds under Janani Suraksha Yojana (JSY), House Keeping, District Early Intervention Center (DEIC), Family Planning, Janani Shishu Suraksha Karyakaram (JSSK) Drugs, Patient Safety Culture (PSC), Untied Fund and Kayakalpa.

According to the allegations levelled in the FIR, during the year 2022-2023 and 2023-2024, the authorities had transferred an amount of Rs 33, 82,288 to a private firm namely EENA for housekeeping activities, but without any sanction order from the DDO or supply orders for materials or without details of the housekeeping supervisors and cleaners.

On July 25 of 2022, an amount of Rs. 20,68,200 was transferred towards JSY without any sanction or approval from the DDO. On August 1 of 2022, an amount of Rs. 2,14,082.00 was transferred by SNCU without sanction order of the DDO and the supply order against the materials was paid against fraud bill.

On September 10 of 2022, an amount of Rs. 8,11,400.00 was paid towards JSY without any sanction or approval from the DDO. Again on September 13 of 2022, an amount of Rs. 1,68,854.00 was transferred towards e-hospital without any sanction or approval.

During the inquiry, it has also been revealed that before the approval of the authority, a huge amount was paid without making its record in the cashbook. On March 31 of 2023, an amount of Rs. 3,09150.00 was shown paid but recorded it only on April 7 of 2023. An amount of Rs. 99,712.00 was paid as the staff incentive without recording it in the cashbook. In three different dates, a total amount of Rs. 84,376.00 was paid to e -hospital activities without approval. During the period from September 13 of 2022 to March 30 of 2024, a total amount of Rs. 42,41,358.00 was paid without payment voucher.

On the other hand, of a total amount of Rs.50,00,000.00 of Kayakalp award, an amount of Rs. 1,46,780.00 was unauthorizedly spent on staff refreshments which is a gross violation of the condition of Kayakalp. The erring Block Accounts Manager significantly did not maintain any cashbook of RKS account for the year 2023-2024 which is also a violation of Assam Financial Rules.

During the period from April 1 of 2022 to March 31 of 2023, an amount of Rs. 3,07,291.00 was spent in cash in violation of Assam Financial Rule. In another high irregular practice and violation of rules, an amount of Rs. 90,983.00 was kept in cash. An amount of Rs. 10,16,478.00 was paid from RKS account without the payment vouchers. In the year 2023-2024, an amount of Rs. 61,94,701.00 was spent from the RKS account, but during the inquiry, no record was found. The arrested Block Accounts Manager also failed to produce any documents regarding payment of Rs.30,41,022.00 made through PFMS for various activities. Similarly, without approval of the DDO, an amount of Rs.7,76,157.00 was paid through PFMS.

Significantly in the FIR, Additional District Commissioner Gopal Sharma alleged the siphoning of huge amount of hospital fund by the erring Block Accounts Manager in connivance with the hospital authority indicating an unholy nexus between the Block Accounts Manager and certain officials of Mangaldai Civil Hospital.

Though the Block Accounts Manager has been arrested on the basis of the FIR, the million dollar question is ‘will the certain officials of Mangaldai Civil Hospital’ be arrested in the greater interest of the transparent and impartial inquiry’? Though the Block Accounts Manager has been arrested on May 28 and completed four days in police custody, he is yet to be placed under suspension.

