Rs 75 Lakh collected by Kaziranga National Park in two months

Kaziranga: Kaziranga National Park, one of the most sought after wildlife holiday destinations in India has collected over Rs 75 lakh revenue in just two months with 37,816 tourists flocking the destination after its reopening on October 21 for tourists.

The park was closed like most of the public places, for eight months, following the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.

During the season for tourist surge in December, the tourists are allowed to visit Potahi wetland under the Burapahar Range in Kaziranga from December 23.

December is the time when Kaziranga is most visited by tourists, the 430 square kilometre area is covered with elephant-grass meadows, swampy lagoons and its forest thicket is also home to more than 2200 Indian one-horned rhinoceros, approximately 2/3rd of their total world population.

The National Park was formed in the year 1908 under the recommendation of Mary Curzon. It is located in the edge of the Eastern Himalayan biodiversity hotspots- Golaghat and Nagaon district.

In 1985, Kaziranga National Park was declared as a World Heritage Site by United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO).

Along with the greater one-horned rhino species, the park is also the breeding ground of elephants, wild water buffalo and swamp deer. Over the years, the number of tigers has also increased in Kaziranga, which is why it was also declared as a Tiger Reserve in 2006.

It is well recognised by birdwatchers too, for its Important Bird Area by BirdLife International for the conservation of avifaunal species. Birds, such as lesser white-fronted goose, ferruginous duck, Baer's pochard duck and lesser adjutant, greater adjutant, black-necked stork, and Asian Openbill stork specially migrate from Central Asia during the winter season.

The National Park is known for its good population of animals, because of its amazing wildlife conservation activities, the park has successfully managed to grow the population of Greater one-horned rhinoceros, an endangered species.

