RSS Centenary Citizens’ Meet in Nagaon Stresses Role of Civil Society in Building Strong India

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NAGAON: A prominent citizens’ conference organised by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Nagaon district unit, was held at Shaheed Bhawan in Nagaon town on Saturday at 4:30 pm. The programme was organised as part of the RSS’s centenary celebrations. More than 200 citizens from different parts of Nagaon district participated in the conference. District-, block- and town-level volunteers and functionaries of the organisation were also present. RSS Assam Kshetra Bauddhik Pramukh Tirthankar Das Kalita delivered the keynote intellectual address. He discussed various aspects of India’s history over the past two centuries and linked them with the prevailing global situation. He also highlighted the importance and need for a strong India and spoke about its possible impact on the global scenario. Kalita elaborated on the role and functioning of the RSS and outlined the responsibilities of civil society in contributing to the development of a strong and prosperous nation. Following his address, he responded to questions from the participants during an interactive question-and-answer session.

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