RSS marks centenary with Vijayadashami Udbodhan programme in Biswanath Chariali

A CORRESPONDENT

BISWANATH CHARIALI: In keeping with the RSS’s centenary celebrations across the country, a Vijayadashami Udbodhan programme was organized on Sunday at Shankardev Shishu Vidya Niketan, Biswanath Chariali, under the aegis of Biswanath district committee. The programme included a tribute to Bharat Mata, yoga, flag hoisting, etc.

Bishnu Dutta, the co-service chief of the North Assam Province, RSS, presented his intellectual address, highlighting the RSS’ 100-year history and expressing his views on the RSS’ working methodology. He also mentioned the beginning of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh in Assam and the volunteers who sacrificed their lives for the country. A number of office bearers of the organization were present on the occasion.

