Tripura CM lauds RSS on its Centenary, extends Vijayadashami greetings

AGARTALA: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Thursday praised the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) for its significant contributions to national unity and societal development, as the organization celebrates its 100th anniversary. Speaking on the occasion of Vijayadashami, Saha described the RSS as unparalleled in its efforts to strengthen the country. For the first time in Agartala, the traditional Ravana Dahan ceremony was organised at the BT College ground on the occasion of Vijaya Dashami. A large number of people gathered to witness the symbolic burning of Ravana, inaugurated by the Chief Minister. “RSS works for the unity and integrity of the country, the important role it plays in building society is commendable. I believe there is no other organisation like the RSS in the world. RSS is celebrating its 100th anniversary. I also extend best wishes to everyone on the occasion of Vijayadashami,” he said. (ANI)

