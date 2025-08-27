RTU Hojai to host seminar on Hindi in NE India from September 14–15

A CORRESPONDENT

HOJAI: A two-day national seminar on the topic “Tradition and Experiment of Hindi in Northeast India” (Purvottar Bharat Mai Hindi Ki Parampara aur Prayog) will be organized by the Hindi Department of Rabindranath Thakur Viswavidyalaya, Hojai, with the support of Central Hindi Institute, Agra (Guwahati Centre) on September 14 and September 15 in the university campus.

Talking to our correspondent, Dr Manoj Kumar Swami, HOD, Hindi Department, RTU said on Tuesday that the objective of this event was to evaluate the historical tradition, literary contribution, and contemporary experiments of the Hindi language in Northeast India. He said that this seminar would underline the contribution of those scholars, litterateurs, and institutions who had made Hindi a medium of emotional unity in this region.

Dr Swami further said that in the seminar, while discussing the various dimensions of the Indian knowledge tradition, there would be an in-depth discussion on the interrelationships of language, literature, and culture. This platform invites scholars and intellectuals from across the country for a literary dialogue, so that the feeling of sensitivity and dedication towards Hindi can be further strengthened.

