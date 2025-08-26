BSF Guwahati kicks off 3-day Women’s Sports Meet with 136 athletes

GUWAHATI: Under the aegis of Guwahati Frontier Border Security Force (BSF), a three-day Command-Level Women’s Sports Competition got under way at the Frontier Headquarters, BSF Guwahati, Patgaon campus today. A total of 136 selected women athletes from the BSF Eastern Command, Kolkata & Western Command, Chandigarh are participating in the events like Judo, Wrestling, Weightlifting, and Boxing in different weight category.

The competition formally inaugurated by Rajesh Kumar, DIG (PSO), Guwahati Frontier. In a brief speech Rajesh Kumar, extended his best wishes to all the athletes and their coaches, stating that it is a matter of pride for the Guwahati Frontier to host this prestigious competition. He emphasized that the primary objective of this special women’s sports event is to identify talented female athletes and train them under skilled and qualified coaches so that they can represent the force at national and international levels.

