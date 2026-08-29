RTV launches ‘Hojai Tourism Circuit’ to boost tourism in Central Assam

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NAGAON: Rabindranath Thakur Vishwavidyalaya (RTV), Hojai, on Friday released its tourism booklet ‘Hojai Tourism Circuit: Where Nature and Heritage Unite,’ with the aim of promoting the rich natural, historical, archaeological, religious, and cultural attractions of Central Assam and placing Hojai at the centre of a wider tourism circuit. The booklet has been written and compiled by Gautam Sarmah of the Department of History, under the direction of Vice-Chancellor Prof Manabendra Dutta Choudhury, Rabindranath Thakur Vishwavidyalaya. Published by the university, the booklet presents a structured travel plan connecting important tourist destinations in Hojai and neighbouring areas. The initiative has received appreciation from the Governor of Assam, Lakshman Prasad Acharya, and the Chief Minister of Assam, Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma. Their messages highlight the importance of promoting the natural and cultural wealth of the region while encouraging heritage conservation, sustainable tourism, and greater opportunities for local communities.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice-Chancellor Prof Manabendra Dutta Choudhury expressed the university’s commitment to continuing its efforts for the development of tourism in Central Assam.

The booklet also reflects the university’s effort to connect academic work with regional development.

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