STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Luit Konwar Smriti Raksha Samity will organise the closing ceremony of the birth centenary celebrations of Luit Konwar Rudra Barua on November 26 at 5.30 pm at Sri Sri Madhabdev Auditorium, Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra, Guwahati. The event will mark the culmination of the year-long celebrations honouring Barua's contributions to Assamese music and culture. Two publications will be released on the occasion, including a collection of musical notations of his songs and a commemorative volume featuring articles on his life and works. The musical programme will feature performances by eminent artistes Manajyotsna Mahanta Goswami, Madhusmita Bhattacharya, Hemen Das, Gitanjali Das and Nilotpal Gayan, along with artistes of the State Music College.

Dance presentations in Sattriya, Odissi and Kathak, based on Barua's compositions, will also be performed. Students of Sangeet Sattra will present Sattriya dance.

The ceremony will also honour individuals and organisations for their contributions to preserving and promoting Barua's musical legacy.