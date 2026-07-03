Rural Road Connectivity Project Launched at Kalitakuchi Under Viksit Bharat Mission

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: As part of the 'Viksit Bharat - Assured Employment and Livelihood Mission,' the construction of a rural link road connecting Puthimari Mathauri to Monser Ali's residence under Kalitakuchi Gaon Panchayat in Kamrup district was formally inaugurated on Wednesday.

The road project, estimated to cost Rs 9.50 lakh, is expected to significantly improve connectivity in the area and provide easier access for locals.

The inauguration programme was attended by Kamrup Zilla Parishad President Nripan Bhuyan, Chief Executive Officer of the Zilla Parishad Siddhartha Goswami, other dignitaries, public representatives, and a large number of locals.

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