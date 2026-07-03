Kamrup Celebrates National Launch of VB-G RAM-G Mission to Boost Rural Livelihoods

A CORRESPONDENT

RANGIA: Kamrup district joined the rest of the country in celebrating the national launch of the VB-G RAM-G, or Viksit Bharat - Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) programme, on Thursday at the auditorium hall of Hajo Higher Secondary School.

Addressing the gathering, the Hajo-Sualkuchi MLA highlighted Mahatma Gandhi’s vision for rural India, stating that the future of India lies in its villages, and villages are the backbone of our country.

He said that without the development of villages, the vision of a prosperous India cannot be realised. Highlighting the government’s commitment to rural employment, he stated that the employment guarantee under the scheme has been enhanced from 100 days to 125 days, while the daily wage has been increased to Rs 300 per day. He said that these measures would strengthen rural livelihoods, provide greater livelihood security to rural households and contribute to building a financially stable society.

Also Read: VB-G RAM G a milestone in advancing rural India, says Tripura CM Manik Saha