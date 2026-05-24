Rural Technology Park & Incubation Centre (RTPIC) partners with ORYZA Eco Farm

A CORRESPONDENT

HOJAI: In a significant move to strengthen rural entrepreneurship and youth skill development, the Rural Technology Park & Incubation Centre (RTPIC), Hojai, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with ORYZA Eco Farm at RTPIC, Hojai on Friday. The three-year collaboration aims to bridge the gap between academic learning and industry exposure by providing practical, hands-on training in the rapidly growing sectors of rural tourism and homestay management. Under the agreement, students and trainees associated with RTPIC will receive immersive field-based learning opportunities at ORYZA Eco Farm.

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