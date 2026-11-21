OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: Rajya Sabha MP Rwngwra Narzary today urged the Government of India to pass the 125th Constitutional Amendment Bill, 2019, during the upcoming Winter Session of Parliament, stating that its implementation is essential to strengthen the administrative and financial powers of Sixth Schedule autonomous councils in Northeast India.

In an article titled "Sixth Schedule to the Constitution of India and Its Dimension to Administer Tribal Areas in Northeast India," Narzary highlighted the role of the Sixth Schedule in protecting tribal interests and ensuring self-governance in Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram and Tripura.

He expressed concern that the Bill, introduced in 2019 and subsequently referred to a parliamentary standing committee, remains pending despite the submission of its report. He said its passage would fulfil key commitments under the 2020 Bodo Peace Accord, particularly those concerning amendments to Article 280 and the Sixth Schedule to strengthen the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC).

Recalling the peace agreements signed in 1993, 2003 and 2020, Narzary said they led to the formation of the Bodoland Autonomous Council, BTC and Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR). He noted that the 2020 Accord helped restore peace and stability, with more than 10,000 members of armed organisations surrendering and joining the mainstream.

However, he regretted that several key provisions of the BTR Accord remained unimplemented even after six years.

Narzary said the NDA Government had the parliamentary strength to pass the Bill and called for strong political will to fulfil its commitments. Expressing hope that it would be passed during the 2026 Winter Session, he said empowering autonomous councils would strengthen tribal self-governance, ensure lasting peace and accelerate development in the region.