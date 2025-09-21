Saayoni Ghosh, Sushmita Dev join campaign trail for Trinamool in Dimakuchi

A CORRESPONDENT

TANGLA: All India Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha MP Saayoni Ghosh on Friday hit the campaign trail as a star campaigner in support of the Trinamool candidate from Nonai-Serfang constituency, Bijay Baishya, and addressed a rally at Rajagarh in Dimakuchi. She was accompanied by Rajya Sabha MP and party leader Sushmita Dev, who also reached out to voters with an appeal to bring change in the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) by giving the Trinamool Congress a chance.

This is the maiden attempt by the Trinamool Congress in the BTC council elections, and the party is leaving no stone unturned to make its presence felt in the Bodo heartland. Both Ghosh and Dev launched a scathing attack on the BJP government and its allies, accusing them of repeatedly betraying the hopes of the common people. They pointed to the unresolved D-voter issue, the half-finished National Register of Citizens (NRC) process, and the denial of land pattas to thousands of eligible families as examples of what they termed ‘systematic neglect and deception.’ The leaders reminded the gathering that despite tall promises during earlier election campaigns, the BJP had failed to address core issues affecting the region.

“People have been forced to live under constant uncertainty over their identity, while promises of land rights remain unfulfilled,” Ghosh alleged. Sushmita Dev echoed similar sentiments, saying that the Trinamool Congress was committed to fighting for the rights of the marginalized communities and would be a voice for those who feel left behind. The party has fielded candidates in 19 constituencies in the 40 seat council.

The campaign also drew attention to the long-standing problem of human-elephant conflict in the villages situated on the fringes of the Bornadi Wildlife Sanctuary. The Trinamool leaders assured that their party, if voted to power, would prioritize such issues that directly affect people’s daily lives.

