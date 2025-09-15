Sadiya College holds national conference on Indian Knowledge System

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TINSUKIA: A two-day national conference was concluded at Sadiya College on September 11. With the main theme of the conference titled 'Reimagining Indian Knowledge System for Viksit Bharat' the seminar was organized by the IQAC, Sadiya College, with financial assistance from the Indian Council for Social Science Research (ICSSR-NERC). A total of 70 participants presented their seminar papers during the event.

The programme began with the lighting of a ceremonial lamp by Bhuban Chandra Gogoi, President of the Governing Body, followed by the welcome address delivered by Dr Bhupen Chutia, Principal of Sadiya College. An eminent educationist Dr Mukunda Rajbongshi gave the keynote address emphasizing the significance of ancient Indian Mathematics and Science and their relevance to modern technological development.

Eminent science writer Dr Amiya Rajbongshi, recipient of the President's Award for Science Popularization, delivered an insightful lecture on the application of the Indian Knowledge System in biodiversity conservation for a sustainable future.

The Best Paper Presenter Award was conferred upon Dr Rajiv Khatioda, Assistant Professor in the Department of Chemistry, Sadiya College. The conference concluded with a vote of thanks by the convenors, Dr Saradi Bora and Dr Rituparna Buragohain.

