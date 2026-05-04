GMC launches Swachhata Abhiyan 2.0 at Latasil Field, pushes for citizen-led cleanliness drive

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) officially launched Swachhata Abhiyan 2.0, marking a renewed push towards urban cleanliness and public hygiene in the city.

The initiative was flagged off at Latasil Field by Mrigen Sarania, in the presence of GMC Commissioner Chinmoy Prakash Phookan and Additional Commissioner Dhrubajyoti Hazarika, along with other senior officials.

As part of the launch, officials flagged off a dedicated awareness vehicle to travel across the city and engage citizens on the importance of proper waste management and sustainable civic practices. The campaign aims to move beyond administrative measures by encouraging active community participation in maintaining cleanliness.

Officials stated that Swachhata Abhiyan 2.0 will place strong emphasis on long-term sanitation standards, improved urban maintenance, and fostering a sense of ownership among residents for their surroundings.

Speaking on the occasion, Mayor Sarania underlined that while the corporation continues to strengthen infrastructure, the success of the mission ultimately depends on collective public action. He stressed that cooperation between citizens and the administration is key to achieving a cleaner city.

“A cleaner Guwahati is only possible when both the administration and the public work together. This phase is about building civic responsibility at the household level,” he said.

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