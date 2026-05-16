Sadiya tightens flood preparedness Plan; 87 Vulnerable Villages, 45 Relief Camps Identified

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DIGBOI: The Sadiya co-district administration in Tinsukia district has activated an extensive flood preparedness plan ahead of the monsoon, with 87 flood-prone villages and 45 relief camps identified across the co-district. The preparedness review was chaired by the Co-District Commissioner (CDC), Sadiya, on May 14 and attended by departmental heads, police officials, assistant commissioners, and circle officers of Sadiya and Doomdooma.

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