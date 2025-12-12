Safari elephant Swarnamayi dies after sudden illness in Kaziranga National Park

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: An elephant named Swarnamayi, employed for safari rides in Kaziranga National Park, died after suddenly falling ill on Thursday. After completing two rounds of safari with tourists in the morning and while returning to the camp, the elephant collapsed near Bagori on National Highway 37.

The privately-owned safari elephant became unconscious on the road at around 10 am and remained lying there for about an hour and a half. Though the elephant had recovered after relentless efforts of veterinarians, it eventually passed away at the camp. Consequently, the tourism sector has become concerned about the elephant safari operations in Kaziranga.

Also Read: Central Kohora Range of Kaziranga National Park reopens for tourists