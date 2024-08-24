Tinsukia District Forms Circle-Level Task Forces to Address Communal Incidents and Maintain Law and Order

TINSUKIA: In view of some incidents of communal coloration over individual brawls in public places which led to law and order situation in Tinsukia district in past few days, the Tinsukia district administration constituted 4 Circle Level Task Forces to address grievances instantly as per law raised by aggrieved persons against the behaviour of some other persons.

In an order issued by Swapneel Paul, the Tinsukia District Magistrate on Thursday, the Circle Level Task Forces will be headed by Md Jabed Arman, ADM for Tinsukia and Doomdooma Revenue Circles, Parikshit Thoudam for Margherita Revenue Circle and Manas Jyoti Nath for Sadiya Revenue Circle besides all OC’s and IC’s of respective PS/OP are included in the task force.

Majority of incidents were related to individual brawls having had no connection with community or class or language, the order stated adding that certain persons have forcefully tried to harm bodily to the extent of forcibly closing down the shops and establishments infringing the fundamental rights. Paul further stated that coloration of facts and forceful activities would not be allowed in the district of Tinsukia. The order also stated that involvement of any person in such activities shall be treated as per appropriate provisions of BNSS & BNS.

Also Read: Dhubri Police Constable Arrested for Extortion and Providing Fake Verification Certificates

Also watch: