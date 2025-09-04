Sahitya Akademi picks Dr Diganta Biswa Sarma for Frankfurt Book Fair

OUR CORRESPONDENT

MANGALDAI: The Sahitya Akademi has selected noted Assamese scholar, poet, and translator Dr. Diganta Biswa Sarma to be part of the Indian writers’ delegation at the upcoming Frankfurt International Book Fair, scheduled from October 15 to 19. Dr. Sarma will participate in literary discussions and represent India’s rich literary heritage at the global stage.

The official confirmation was conveyed to Dr. Sarma by Sahitya Akademi Secretary Dr. K. Sreenivasarao through a letter dated August 30.

Son of late poet Kailash Nath Sarma and writer Mrinalini Devi, Dr. Sarma has made remarkable contributions to literature and academia. A Sahitya Akademi Award-winning translator, he is widely known for his acclaimed translations of Sri Aurobindo’s works and writings of other eminent thinkers, along with his original poetry and essays.

Currently serving as Professor of Practice at IIT Guwahati’s Centre for Indian Knowledge Systems, Dr. Sarma also holds adjunct faculty positions at Gauhati University and Dibrugarh University. He was conferred an Honorary Ph.D. by Assam University for his contributions to value-based education and the philosophy of Sri Aurobindo.

A respected public intellectual and engaging orator, Dr. Sarma has delivered over 675 lectures across India. He also serves as a member of the Executive Board of Sahitya Akademi and is a lifetime member of the Asam Sahitya Sabha.

