Saluting Assam’s Green Warriors: Guardians Who Gave Their Lives For The forest

Instituted to honour the memory of forest staff across India who have died in the line of duty, Forest Martyrs Day resonates deeply in Assam, a state blessed with lush biodiversity and home to iconic species like the one-horned rhinoceros, tigers, and elephants. From the dense terrains of Kaziranga and Manas to the remote corners of Nameri and Dehing Patkai, these men and women stood as the first line of defence against poachers, timber smugglers, wildfires, and encroachment.

Over the years, Assam has lost numerous forest guards, beat officers, and rangers, many in direct confrontation with heavily armed poachers and wildlife traffickers. Others have succumbed to fatal encounters during rescue operations or died protecting wildlife corridors.