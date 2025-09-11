Saluting Assam’s Green Warriors: Guardians Who Gave Their Lives For The forest

Guwahati: As India observes Forest Martyrs Day today, Assam pays solemn tribute to its brave forest personnel and our unsung heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice while defending the state’s precious forests and wildlife.
Instituted to honour the memory of forest staff across India who have died in the line of duty, Forest Martyrs Day resonates deeply in Assam, a state blessed with lush biodiversity and home to iconic species like the one-horned rhinoceros, tigers, and elephants. From the dense terrains of Kaziranga and Manas to the remote corners of Nameri and Dehing Patkai, these men and women stood as the first line of defence against poachers, timber smugglers, wildfires, and encroachment.
Over the years, Assam has lost numerous forest guards, beat officers, and rangers, many in direct confrontation with heavily armed poachers and wildlife traffickers. Others have succumbed to fatal encounters during rescue operations or died protecting wildlife corridors.
State forest departments across Assam observed the day with wreath-laying ceremonies, silent marches, and community pledges to strengthen conservation efforts. Tributes poured in from environmental groups, officials, and citizens alike, all echoing the sentiment that these martyrs must never be forgotten.
“These warriors didn’t wear medals or make headlines. They wore khaki and walked deep into the forests to protect what belongs to all of us,” said a senior official from the Assam Forest Department.
As the world grapples with ecological crises, the sacrifice of these forest martyrs stands as a powerful reminder: protecting nature often comes at a heavy price and the courage of these heroes lights the path forward
Also Watch: