Jorhat: Jorhat District Transport authorities temporarily removed Motor Vehicle Inspector Samim Sultana from active duty for one to two days on Thursday, November 19, 2026, following a heated roadside exchange with an Indian Army driver during a traffic inspection near the ISBT on AT Road on Wednesday. Officials clarified that the challan was issued for not wearing a seat belt, not for a driving license violation.

The action against Samim Sultana followed a roadside confrontation during a traffic enforcement drive in Jorhat on November 18.

According to District Transport Officer Dhananjoy Saikia, the dispute arose after Sultana issued a challan to an Indian Army driver near the Inter-State Bus Terminal (ISBT) on AT Road.

Video footage of the exchange subsequently went viral, triggering widespread public criticism and prompting the district authorities to respond.

The Motor Vehicle Inspector was temporarily taken off active duty for one to two days on Thursday, November 19.

District Transport Officer Dhananjoy Saikia clarified that the fine was strictly related to a seat belt violation and had nothing to do with the driver's licence.

Saikia said, "The challan was issued for not wearing a seat belt and not for failing to produce a valid driving licence. Army personnel are permitted to drive military vehicles using an Army driving licence, though it cannot be used to operate civilian vehicles."

The clarification addressed questions surrounding the driver's licence status and the circumstances under which the challan was issued.

According to the DTO, no licence-related penalty was imposed on the Army driver.

Following the controversy, the Jorhat District Administration issued an official statement expressing regret over the incident.

The administration said, "The administration regrets the inconvenience and unintended embarrassment caused to Army personnel during the enforcement drive."

District officials also held discussions with Army authorities to reaffirm mutual institutional respect following the confrontation.

The Army personnel involved were attached to the 41 Sub-Area at Jorhat Military Station, with two personnel identified as involved in the incident: one driver and one junior personnel.

The incident took place against the backdrop of intensified road safety enforcement across Assam.

The state government had directed districts to strengthen traffic enforcement following a November 13, 2026, road accident in neighbouring Golaghat district that claimed 26 lives.

The fatal accident prompted authorities to step up road safety measures, including traffic inspections.

The Jorhat confrontation occurred during this enforcement drive, bringing attention to the interaction between transport officials and military personnel.