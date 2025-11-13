Dhekiajuli: Mental health awareness camp held at Narayanpur Tea Garden Model School

A CORRESPONDENT

DHEKIAJULI: In an effort to promote psychological well-being among school students, a mental health awareness camp was organized on November 10 at Narayanpur Tea Garden Model School under Dhekiajuli revenue circle. The initiative was taken by the Sonitpur District Mental Health Programme to spread awareness about emotional resilience and stress management.

The camp, hosted under the supervision of Headmaster Satya Kalita, featured expert sessions by psychologists Pinky Chutia and Jyotsna Kullu, who spoke on the topics ‘Mental Health and Life Skill Management’ and ‘Stress Management Techniques.’

In their talks, the speakers emphasized the importance of maintaining good mental health, identifying sources of academic and social stress, and adopting healthy coping mechanisms. They guided students on positive thinking, meditation, and confidence-building exercises for achieving balance in daily life.

