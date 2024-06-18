Sankari Sangeet Vidyalaya Celebrates Jyoti Prasad Agarwala's Birth Anniversary in Morigaon

Morigaon: The Sankari Sangeet Vidyalaya (SSV), Morigaon on Monday cele-brated the birth anniversary of ‘Rupkonwar’ Jyoti Prasad Agarwala with fanfare at the cultural hall of the Srimanta Sankardev Sangha Zila Namghar, Morigaon. The pro-gramme titled ‘Jyoti Alok Sandhanere Rabhar Abhare Hou Aami Jyotisman’ began with members of SSV, Morigaon felicitating the invited guests. SSV Morigaon president Gyan Mohan Deka welcomed the invited guests and students. Former State general secretary of Srimanta Sankardev Sangha (SSS) Babul Bora spoke at length on Rupkonwar’s life and contributions. District Cultural Officer (DCO) of Mori-gaon Angshuman Dutta inaugurated the programme and delivered a speech, recalling Jyoti Prasad Agarwala’s remarkable dedication to the uplift of Assamese culture. The principal of Sankari Sangeet Vidyalaya (SSV), Morigaon Prasanna Kr. Medhi, Guru Ta-pash Bordoloi, Utpala Hukai and SSV, Morigaon aspirants Mantu Kr.Nath, Ramajit Bor-doloi, Ajoy Deoraja, Binaram Deori, Bhabananda Mahanta, Basanta Raj Kumar Gus-wami, Jitu Deka, Sonamoni Deka, and Tapan Sarai conducted the felicitation pro-gramme.

