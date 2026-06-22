Sankari Sangeet Vidyalaya Organises ‘Bishnu-Jyoti Shilpi Suwarani’ to Mark Rabha Divas

Our correspondent

Morigaon: Sankari Sangeet Vidyalaya, Morigaon, organised a cultural programme titled “Bishnu-Jyoti Shilpi Suwarani” to commemorate Rabha Divas at the Morigaon District Library auditorium hall today. The programme was conducted by the principal of Sankari Sangeet Vidyalaya, Prasanna Kumar Medhi. Jayaram Deuri, a member of the Morigaon Srimanta Sankaradeva Sangha, made the inaugural announcement. The Chief Guest of the programme was Atul Chandra Das, president of the Morigaon District Branch of the Srimanta Sankaradeva Sangha. Participating as the distinguished guest at the programme, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Morigaon Zila Parishad, Ananta Gogoi, appreciated the contributions made by the Sankari Sangeet Vidyalaya, Morigaon, since its inception in 2011.

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