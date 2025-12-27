Sansad Khel Mahotsav strengthens grassroots sports culture in Upper Assam

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: The Sansad Khel Mahotsav concluded on Thursday with a grand and inspirational finale, marking the culmination of days of intense competition, camaraderie, and sporting excellence across constituencies of Upper Assam.

The vibrant closing ceremony drew a massive gathering of athletes, coaches, sports officials, and enthusiastic spectators, underlining the region's growing passion for sports at the grassroots level.

A major highlight of the valedictory programme was the live telecast of a video conference address by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which was greeted with thunderous applause at the venue.

Addressing the young athletes virtually, the Prime Minister lauded their dedication, discipline, and competitive spirit, stating that sports play a vital role in nation-building, physical fitness, and character development. Reiterating the vision of 'Khelo India, Fit India,' he urged the youth to pursue sports with passion while maintaining a healthy balance between education and physical well-being.

Organized under the flagship Sansad Khel Mahotsav initiative, the multi-discipline sporting extravaganza witnessed participation from hundreds of young athletes drawn from rural and semi-urban areas. Competitions were held in football, cricket, athletics, volleyball, kabaddi and traditional indigenous games like kho-kho, tug of war, and pitthu transforming the Mahotsav into a vibrant platform for identifying and nurturing emerging sporting talent from the grassroots.

Addressing the gathering at the closing ceremony, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal congratulated the athletes for their spirited performances and exemplary sportsmanship. He said that Sansad Khel Mahotsav was not merely a tournament but a movement aimed at discovering talent at the grassroots and grooming it for national and international platforms. Emphasizing the Prime Minister's vision of a fit and self-reliant India, Sonowal noted that sports played a crucial role in youth empowerment, character building, and social harmony, while also fostering unity and discipline among young participants.

Winners and runners-up across various categories were felicitated with trophies, medals, and certificates, while special awards were presented for best player, fair play, and emerging talent. The venue reverberated with cheers as champions lifted their trophies, capturing the emotional culmination of weeks of rigorous training and competitive action. Even teams that fell short departed with renewed determination, inspired to return stronger in future editions.

Sports officials and organizers highlighted that the Mahotsav had significantly strengthened the sports culture in the region by extending opportunities beyond urban centres.

