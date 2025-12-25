Sarbananda Sonowal Calls for Developing Sports as an Industry to Reach Global Market

Dibrugarh: Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways and Dibrugarh MP Sarbananda Sonowal on Thursday said that developing sports as an industry can help India capture the global market by creating employment and generating income. He was speaking at the closing ceremony of the Sansad Khel Mahotsav held at the Chowkidingee playground in Dibrugarh.

Addressing athletes, students and officials, Sonowal said sports have the potential to become a major economic driver if nurtured properly. “If sports are developed as an industry, India can create jobs and increase income while also making a strong mark globally,” he said.

The Sansad Khel Mahotsav, which began on October 31 across the Dibrugarh Lok Sabha constituency, saw participation from various blocks and provided a platform for local talent to showcase their skills.

Sonowal said that since Prime Minister Narendra Modi assumed office in 2014, sports development has been given special priority. He noted that initiatives like Khelo India and Fit India have created a positive sports culture across the country and helped identify young talent capable of representing India at international events, including the Olympics.

“Sports not only make individuals physically fit but also strengthen the mind and soul. They promote discipline, unity and a sense of responsibility towards society,” he added.

The Minister also said that over the past eleven years, India has improved sports infrastructure and training systems, creating a vibrant environment for athletes. He observed a growing interest in sports among the youth of Dibrugarh and Assam.

Praising the Assam government’s Khel Maharan initiative, Sonowal said it has played an important role in identifying hidden talent at the grassroots level. He announced one-year scholarships for promising athletes and released a souvenir to mark the conclusion of the event.

The programme also featured a virtual address by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who congratulated the participants and encouraged them to aim for excellence in sports.