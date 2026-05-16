Saplings distributed at ‘One Tree in Mother’s Name’ programme in Golaghat district

A CORRESPONDENT

GOLAGHAT: A tree plantation and sapling distribution programme titled ‘One Tree in Mother’s Name’ was organized on Friday at Kalujan Lower Primary School under Jamuguri Gaon Panchayat in Golaghat district. The programme was jointly organized by Pioneer Foundation in collaboration with the Golaghat forest division.

The Forest Department distributed around 600 saplings of mahogany, titachapa, and sachi trees among students and locals.

Also Read: Amrit Brikshya Andolan ends with the plantation of one crore saplings of commercial trees