Bharatiya Chah Mazdoor Sangh (BCMS) submits memorandum seeking Golaghat tea workers’ dues

A CORRESPONDENT

GOLAGHAT: Bharatiya Chah Mazdoor Sangh (BCMS) on Tuesday submitted a memorandum to the District Commissioner of Golaghat alleging that the management of Rangajan tea estate and Thurajan tea estate has still not cleared the dues of the workers.

The pending amount is estimated to be more than Rs 10 crore.

According to the memorandum, tea garden owner Bachan Kumar Khetan has allegedly deprived workers of several basic entitlements for the past few years, including timely payment of wages, ration supplies, provident fund deposits, gratuity, and pension benefits. The union stated that despite repeated protests, discussions and agreements in the past, the management has continued to deceive workers by making unfulfilled promises.

The memorandum further mentioned that on March 18, 2026, thousands of workers from both tea estates marched to the office of the Golaghat District Commissioner and staged a massive protest. At that time, the company had reportedly given a written assurance before the district administration, Labour Department, union leaders and workers that the two tea estates would be handed over to a competent party within 10 days. However, the promise, along with another assurance made by Bachan Kumar Khetan on March 23, 2026, was allegedly not fulfilled.

In the memorandum signed by Bharat Mondal, the union urged the district administration to take immediate action. The union also warned that if prompt steps are not taken, there could be a serious law-and-order situation in the two tea gardens. Additionally, the administration has been urged to summon owner Bachan Kumar Khetan and seek an explanation regarding the matter.

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