Saraswati puja celebrated with great traditional fervour across Assam

KALAIGAON: Saraswati Puja was celebrated across the State on Wednesday with great traditional fervour and enthusiasm. In Kalaigaon area too, a number of schools, colleges and institutions celebrated the puja with great traditional fervour and fanfare. As Goddess Saraswati is believed to be the goddess of education and knowledge, most of the educational institutions observed the day in keeping up with the traditions.

The puja was organized in major colleges and academic institutions of Kalaigaon like Kalaigaon Junior College, Kalaigaon HS School, Balipara High School along with all the educational institutions. The day which coincides with Basant Panchami, the first day of spring, is observed as the day of birth of the goddess of learning and wisdom. The educational institutions celebrated Saraswati puja with great pomp and religious fervour. Since morning, students donning their best traditional clothes gathered at the respective institutions and celebrated the puja. Small pandals were also put up in some areas, where the people of locality paid obeisance to the Goddess of Learning. The puja concluded with distribution of Prasad.

JAMUGURIHAT: Today, being the Basanta Panchami, goddess of knowledge and wisdom Devi Saraswati was worshipped in all the educational institutions across the nation. Similarly, Saraswati Puja was observed in all the educational institutions of the greater Jamugurihat area including government, provincialized and public sector schools on Wednesday. The special day was observed with pomp and grandeur by the schools in association with the general public and the students. Students offered prayers seeking the blessings of the goddess of wisdom.

