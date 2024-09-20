Sarat Chandra Sinha College and Krishi Vigyan Kendra Organize Cleanliness Rally in Support of 'Swachhata Hi Seva 2024' Campaign"

DHUBRI: “Swachhata Hi Seva- Naya Sankalp And Seva Se Seekhen - 2024,” an initiative by the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi, started on September 17 and will conclude on Gandhi Jayanti, October 2.

In line with this campaign, a cleanliness rally was taken out on Thursday through the joint efforts of the National Service Scheme (NSS) unit of Sarat Chandra Sinha College of Agriculture, Rangamati, near Chapar, (Dhubri)and Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Dhubri.

The rally began at Sarat Chandra Sinha College of Agriculture and passed through the villages of Rangamati, culminating at the college playground. More than 80 volunteers from the college’s NSS unit participated in the rally. Several professors, staff members of SCS College of Agriculture and scientists from Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Dhubri, along with their staff took part. Dr. Gunadhya Kumar Upamanyu, the Program Officer of the college’s NSS unit, expressed his gratitude to the volunteers and all present.

He mentioned that the rally would raise awareness about cleanliness among the people of the Rangamati area. Bhaskar Baruah, a horticulture expert from Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Dhubri, urged the NSS unit to spread awareness about cleanliness to other educational institutions around the college.

Tilak Prasad, the General Secretary of “Alokore Yatra”, a social organization based in Chapar, Dhubri, and a social worker, requested the volunteers to extend this cleanliness campaign to the Chapar region. The rally concluded with a vote of thanks by NSS volunteer Diksha Hazarika. As part of this cleanliness drive, the NSS volunteers organized an awareness meeting on plastic pollution among farmers at Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Dhubri, on September 17.

On September 18, the college’s professors, staff, and NSS volunteers took the cleanliness pledge and committed to contributing to the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.

